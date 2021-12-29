Analysts Expect Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Will Announce Earnings of $6.49 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) will post earnings of $6.49 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $7.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.67. Jones Lang LaSalle reported earnings per share of $5.29 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full-year earnings of $17.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.54 to $17.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $18.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.50 to $18.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Jones Lang LaSalle.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.06. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

JLL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $282.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.00.

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $268.80 on Wednesday. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1 year low of $141.39 and a 1 year high of $273.19. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.77.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JLL. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter valued at approximately $171,688,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 57.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,321,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,034,000 after purchasing an additional 481,821 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,793,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,129,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,603,000 after purchasing an additional 314,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 57.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 776,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,707,000 after buying an additional 284,412 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

