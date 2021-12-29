Independent Wealth Network Inc. Acquires Shares of 32,001 iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 32,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,000. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF comprises about 1.3% of Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Independent Wealth Network Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 46.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 49.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:USRT opened at $66.75 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $46.28 and a 12 month high of $66.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.96.

