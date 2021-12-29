Independent Wealth Network Inc. Takes Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 25,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 58,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after buying an additional 6,898 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $122.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.92. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $94.12 and a 12 month high of $124.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.837 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $3.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

