Independent Wealth Network Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 7,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 72,700.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period.

PKW opened at $96.75 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.35 and a 200 day moving average of $93.07. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.73 and a fifty-two week high of $98.75.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

