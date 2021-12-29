Independent Wealth Network Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,279 The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,957,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,777,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,853,000 after buying an additional 917,080 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 18,101.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 746,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after buying an additional 742,870 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,764,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,421,000 after buying an additional 456,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Argus downgraded Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.50.

Clorox stock opened at $171.93 on Wednesday. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $156.23 and a 1-year high of $231.11. The firm has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.35 and a 200-day moving average of $169.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. Clorox’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 134.10%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

