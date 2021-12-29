Independent Wealth Network Inc. Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Managed Account Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $281.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $287.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.68. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $255.23 and a 52-week high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

