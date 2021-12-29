Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,310,561 Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,310,561 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,058,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSLT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Castlight Health by 189.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,223,966 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,259,000 after acquiring an additional 6,032,873 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Castlight Health by 2,733.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,638,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,310,000 after buying an additional 1,580,888 shares during the period. SCW Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Castlight Health by 84.5% during the second quarter. SCW Capital Management LP now owns 2,439,616 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,416,000 after buying an additional 1,117,250 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Castlight Health by 5.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,421,505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,078,000 after buying an additional 1,034,665 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Castlight Health by 164.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,656,380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,356,000 after buying an additional 1,030,548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Castlight Health news, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 99,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total value of $175,245.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Bondurant sold 22,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total transaction of $39,141.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 128,752 shares of company stock worth $227,967. 16.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castlight Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

CSLT opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. Castlight Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $2.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average of $1.85. The stock has a market cap of $244.82 million, a PE ratio of -25.17 and a beta of 1.90.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $34.78 million during the quarter. Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Castlight Health, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Castlight Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare information technology solutions. It offers health benefits platforms which enables benefit leaders to communicate and measure their programs. The company was founded by Todd Y. Park, Bryan E. Roberts and Giovanni M. Colella in January 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

