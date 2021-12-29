Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,066 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Enterprise Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EBTC. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $372,000. 24.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael T. Putziger acquired 911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.92 per share, with a total value of $36,367.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBTC opened at $44.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.23. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.06 and a 52-week high of $46.48. The firm has a market cap of $539.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.40.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 24.85%. The firm had revenue of $38.96 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Enterprise Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 21.70%.

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Enterprise Bank. It offers personal and business banking which comprises of business and personal checking accounts; personal and business savings account; mortgages loans; personal loans; and cash management solutions.

