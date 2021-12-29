Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dun & Bradstreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company’s Cannae Holdings Conference presentation highlighted its path to mid-single-digit organic growth as well as an acceleration in new product development, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Sabadra adds that the price target reduction reflect the potential FY22 headwinds, but faster-than-expected organic revenue ramp and better-than-expected operating leverage could serve as catalysts for Dun & Bradstreet. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Shares of DNB stock opened at $20.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.40 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.25. Dun & Bradstreet has a 12-month low of $16.61 and a 12-month high of $26.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $541.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.67 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNB. Rivulet Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the third quarter worth $142,574,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 387.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,576,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636,680 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 16.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,729,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $485,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168,134 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 103.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,445,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 142.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,200,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.