Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Downgraded by TheStreet to D+

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on GH. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.56.

Shares of GH stock opened at $96.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of -23.71 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.59. Guardant Health has a 52 week low of $85.41 and a 52 week high of $181.07. The company has a quick ratio of 15.33, a current ratio of 15.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.59 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 118.80% and a negative return on equity of 44.55%. Guardant Health’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Guardant Health will post -4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $524,878.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy purchased 54,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $94.36 per share, with a total value of $5,142,620.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,802 shares of company stock worth $1,507,633 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GH. Coatue Management LLC increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 31.8% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,661,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,495,000 after purchasing an additional 642,750 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 33.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 15.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 235,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,308,000 after purchasing an additional 31,178 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 3.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 199,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,973,000 after acquiring an additional 6,064 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 2.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 58,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

