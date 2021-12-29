Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Sells 40,507 Shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) by 20.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 161,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,507 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PlayAGS were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PlayAGS by 1,654.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 241,327 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in PlayAGS by 256.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 254,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 183,384 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in PlayAGS in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,421,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in PlayAGS by 430.6% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 100,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 81,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in PlayAGS in the 2nd quarter valued at $782,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Get PlayAGS alerts:

NYSE:AGS opened at $6.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93. PlayAGS Inc has a twelve month low of $4.73 and a twelve month high of $11.32.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 63.88% and a negative net margin of 13.01%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PlayAGS Inc will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PlayAGS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.65.

About PlayAGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS).

Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.