Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,820 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of City Office REIT worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in City Office REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 1,573.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 8,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 57,888.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 10,420 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on CIO. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded City Office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on City Office REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, City Office REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

CIO opened at $19.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $851.92 million, a PE ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $19.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.95.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.36). City Office REIT had a net margin of 31.50% and a return on equity of 15.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from City Office REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 10th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

