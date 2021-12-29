Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Purchases 18,440 Shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,440 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Heritage Commerce worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTBK. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 125.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 64,406.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 10,305 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

Shares of Heritage Commerce stock opened at $11.90 on Wednesday. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $12.65. The firm has a market cap of $717.21 million, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.42.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.58 million. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 28.64% and a return on equity of 7.81%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is 68.42%.

In other Heritage Commerce news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli acquired 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $29,630.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen G. Heitel sold 27,350 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $332,302.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 12,706 shares of company stock valued at $150,881. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Heritage Commerce Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.