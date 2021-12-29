217,164 Shares in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Bought by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 217,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,508,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FREE. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 3.2% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,527,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,644,000 after purchasing an additional 77,730 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 272.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,508,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,417 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 9.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,749,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,368,000 after acquiring an additional 145,335 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 4.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,116,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,193,000 after acquiring an additional 50,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in Whole Earth Brands by 16.4% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,057,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,329,000 after buying an additional 148,677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Whole Earth Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Cowen initiated coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Shares of Whole Earth Brands stock opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.16 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $14.95.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Whole Earth Brands had a positive return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $128.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

