Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opport Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSEARCA:IGA)

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opport (NYSEARCA:IGA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.197 per share on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

IGA stock opened at $10.52 on Wednesday. Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opport has a 52-week low of $8.54 and a 52-week high of $10.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.15.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opport stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opport (NYSEARCA:IGA) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 781,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,124 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opport were worth $7,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A leading, active asset management firm, Voya Investment Management manages, as of December 31, 2020, over $245 billion for affiliated and external institutions as well as individual investors. With more than 40 years of history in asset management, Voya Investment Management has the experience and resources to provide clients with investment solutions with an emphasis on equities, fixed income, and multi-asset strategies and solutions.

