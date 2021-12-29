Boston Properties, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.98 (NYSE:BXP)

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.98 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Boston Properties has raised its dividend payment by 28.5% over the last three years. Boston Properties has a payout ratio of 134.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Boston Properties to earn $7.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.2%.

BXP stock opened at $115.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.83. Boston Properties has a 52-week low of $88.45 and a 52-week high of $124.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.08.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $730.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.97 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 4.08%. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Properties will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John J. Stroman sold 4,109 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total value of $486,053.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Douglas T. Linde sold 34,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total transaction of $4,088,164.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,701 shares of company stock worth $4,825,789 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BXP. Barclays began coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.64.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

