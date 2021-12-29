Boston Properties, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.98 (NYSE:BXP)

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.98 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.
Boston Properties has raised its dividend payment by 28.5% over the last three years. Boston Properties has a payout ratio of 134.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Boston Properties to earn $7.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.2%.
BXP stock opened at $115.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.83. Boston Properties has a 52-week low of $88.45 and a 52-week high of $124.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.08.
In related news, SVP John J. Stroman sold 4,109 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total value of $486,053.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Douglas T. Linde sold 34,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total transaction of $4,088,164.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,701 shares of company stock worth $4,825,789 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BXP. Barclays began coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.64.
About Boston Properties
Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.
Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.