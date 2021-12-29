Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Hits New 1-Year High at $145.69

Shares of Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $145.69 and last traded at $144.67, with a volume of 39354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tokyo Electron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $90.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.54 and a 200-day moving average of $116.19.

Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others.

