Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 182,720 Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 182,720 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,240,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHBI. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 762.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $320,000. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shore Bancshares stock opened at $20.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.18 million, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Shore Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $23.19.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.53 million for the quarter. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 8.60%. As a group, research analysts predict that Shore Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.53%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHBI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Shore Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.

