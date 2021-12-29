Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $18.13

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.13 and last traded at $18.75, with a volume of 150591 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Asahi Kasei from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.91 and a 200-day moving average of $21.07.

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Asahi Kasei had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 5.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Asahi Kasei Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY)

Asahi Kasei Corp. operates as a holding company which provides monitoring, planning, and strategic management to its subsidiaries and affiliates. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Materials, Homes, Health Care, and Others. The Materials segment includes caustic soda, chlorine, acrylonitrile, styrene, methyl methacrylate, adipic acid, polyethylene, polystyrene, and other petrochemicals.

