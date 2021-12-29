Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Sells 140,062 Shares of Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) by 52.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,062 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned 0.33% of Hanger worth $2,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HNGR. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Hanger by 114.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 454,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,398,000 after acquiring an additional 242,969 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hanger by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,467,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,147,000 after buying an additional 223,724 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hanger by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 466,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,787,000 after buying an additional 185,160 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hanger by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,474,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,567,000 after purchasing an additional 130,749 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Hanger by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 241,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after buying an additional 128,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Thomas E. Kiraly sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $151,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of HNGR opened at $18.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.08 million, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.41. Hanger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.16 and a 52 week high of $26.69.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $289.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.22 million. Hanger had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 4.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hanger, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Hanger Profile

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic patient care products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment comprises of the Hanger Clinic, Cares, Dosteon, other O&P businesses and its contracting network management business.

