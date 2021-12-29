Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:PEY)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of TSE:PEY opened at C$9.28 on Wednesday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1-year low of C$2.87 and a 1-year high of C$11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.02, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 10.61.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$218.87 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 1.7599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 22,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.00, for a total value of C$198,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,150 shares in the company, valued at C$1,414,350. Also, Senior Officer Scott Robinson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 396,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,735,095.94. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 21,850 shares of company stock worth $201,813 and have sold 113,030 shares worth $1,143,564.

PEY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. CIBC increased their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.05.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

