Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Hits New 12-Month High at $197.03

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $197.03 and last traded at $197.03, with a volume of 68372 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $195.05.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.11.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 19,137.4% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 232,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,649,000 after buying an additional 231,180 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1,147.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 183,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,963,000 after purchasing an additional 169,176 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 23.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 621,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,356,000 after purchasing an additional 119,217 shares during the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter worth about $20,571,000. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter worth about $14,338,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.