Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Hits New 12-Month High at $22.91

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.91 and last traded at $22.91, with a volume of 2351957 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.66.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MPW. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.50 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $390.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 70,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile (NYSE:MPW)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.