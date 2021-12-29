Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) to Announce -$0.11 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is $0.00. Puma Biotechnology posted earnings per share of ($0.38) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will report full-year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.82). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Puma Biotechnology.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.78). Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 665.45% and a negative net margin of 19.29%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.79) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.60.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBYI. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 82.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 11.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 4.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 5,518 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 73.6% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 26,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 11,230 shares during the period. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PBYI stock opened at $3.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Puma Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $14.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.45.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. The company focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

