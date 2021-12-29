Grin (GRIN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.93 Million

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. Grin has a market cap of $22.27 million and $1.93 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Grin has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One Grin coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000511 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,922.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,735.57 or 0.07961206 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.41 or 0.00314162 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $434.48 or 0.00925966 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00012525 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.70 or 0.00073954 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $205.59 or 0.00438157 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007855 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.25 or 0.00262661 BTC.

About Grin

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 92,841,540 coins. The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GRINUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.