NovaPoint Capital LLC Invests $231,000 in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

NovaPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth about $32,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth about $35,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 698.7% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 119.1% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $67.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $36.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.37 and a 200 day moving average of $66.44. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.23 and a 52 week high of $72.94.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.06%. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.67%.

In other news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $3,378,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $203,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XEL. BMO Capital Markets raised Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.63.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.