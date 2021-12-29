Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lowered its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.73.

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $11,206,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CL opened at $84.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.91. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $74.01 and a twelve month high of $86.21.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

