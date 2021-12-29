Human Investing LLC Acquires 5,153 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Human Investing LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,153 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF comprises about 1.0% of Human Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Human Investing LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF worth $4,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGV. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF stock opened at $88.26 on Wednesday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $68.51 and a 1 year high of $88.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.93.

