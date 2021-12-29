iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Human Investing LLC

Human Investing LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 4.8% of Human Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $68,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $479.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $465.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $449.18. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $366.16 and a 52 week high of $480.90.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

