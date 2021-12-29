Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,332 Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $193.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $83.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $144.00 and a 12 month high of $197.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $189.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.45.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.28%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CB shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Chubb from $192.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.88.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $3,000,228.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total value of $6,091,297.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,804 shares of company stock worth $14,255,494. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

