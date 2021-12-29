Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Invests $260,000 in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PZZA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Papa John’s International stock opened at $134.06 on Wednesday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.41 and a twelve month high of $140.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -326.98, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.37.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 59.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -341.46%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PZZA. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stephens raised their price target on Papa John’s International from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on Papa John’s International in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.60.

In other news, CEO Robert Lynch sold 12,500 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $1,668,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 3,850 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.26, for a total value of $493,801.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,350 shares of company stock worth $2,694,256. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

