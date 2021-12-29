654 Shares in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Acquired by Strategic Asset Management LLC

Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 38,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 94.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 32,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYG opened at $92.79 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $74.74 and a 1 year high of $96.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.63.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

