Strategic Asset Management LLC Makes New $51,000 Investment in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 190 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Keel Point LLC grew its position in Stryker by 5.4% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 13,616 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its position in Stryker by 12.0% during the third quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 2,877 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Stryker by 11.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 142,176 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,495,000 after buying an additional 14,760 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its position in Stryker by 1.4% during the third quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 73,002 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $19,252,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of Stryker by 4.3% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,297 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $301.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.50.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $270.79 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.35. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $220.90 and a 52 week high of $281.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $102.11 billion, a PE ratio of 54.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.70%.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

