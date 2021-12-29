Mather Group LLC. Increases Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,984 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BABA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 716.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781,188 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth approximately $753,169,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,928,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838,191 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 77.9% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,160,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,397,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 99.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,395,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $652,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194,335 shares during the last quarter. 23.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BABA stock opened at $114.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $311.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.92. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $108.70 and a 12-month high of $274.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.58.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Argus lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.20 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, CLSA reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.11.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

