Strategic Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $333,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XSLV opened at $51.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.54. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $52.11.

