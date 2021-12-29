Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Sells 218 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,127 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 1.4% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 10,840 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 20,692 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, JSF Financial LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.71.

SBUX opened at $115.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.58. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $95.92 and a 1 year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.21%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

