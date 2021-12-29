Zacks: Brokerages Expect Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Will Post Earnings of $1.93 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.93 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.84. Advance Auto Parts posted earnings of $1.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will report full-year earnings of $11.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $11.98. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $13.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.45 to $14.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Advance Auto Parts.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $237.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.89.

Shares of AAP opened at $238.13 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $231.80 and its 200 day moving average is $216.31. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $143.15 and a fifty-two week high of $243.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAP. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 39.2% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 23.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 2.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advance Auto Parts (AAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.