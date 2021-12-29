Mather Group LLC. Sells 347 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Mather Group LLC. trimmed its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 225.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at about $44,000.

TSM opened at $122.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $633.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.35. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $105.22 and a 52 week high of $142.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 37.93%. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.89 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.3911 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.01.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

