Mather Group LLC. Sells 1,669 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Mather Group LLC. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 28,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $48.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.63. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.