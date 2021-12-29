Mather Group LLC. Boosts Stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) by 167.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,132 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. owned approximately 0.10% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 34.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after buying an additional 51,275 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 56.4% in the second quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 202,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,132,000 after acquiring an additional 73,165 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 25.4% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 114,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 23,302 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 30.1% in the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 34,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 7,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,010,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAU opened at $33.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.31. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $25.68 and a 52-week high of $33.25.

