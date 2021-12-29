Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LWLG. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Lightwave Logic during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Lightwave Logic during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lightwave Logic during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Lightwave Logic during the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Lightwave Logic during the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lightwave Logic alerts:

LWLG opened at $14.94 on Wednesday. Lightwave Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $20.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.18 and its 200-day moving average is $11.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -149.40 and a beta of 1.36.

In other news, Director Thomas Edward Zelibor sold 124,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $1,810,136.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lightwave Logic Profile

Lightwave Logic, Inc is a development stage company, engages in the commercialization of electro-optic photonic devices. The firm offers P2ICTM technology platform, which uses in-house proprietary organic polymers. Its products include electro-optical modulation devices and proprietary polymer photonic integrated circuits.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LWLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG).

Receive News & Ratings for Lightwave Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightwave Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.