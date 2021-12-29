Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stake Increased by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 8,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 10,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 233.2% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 126,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,097,000 after purchasing an additional 221,124 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 15.7% during the third quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 23,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2,030.0% during the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 37,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 35,525 shares during the last quarter.

VTV stock opened at $146.94 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $116.35 and a 1-year high of $147.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.17.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

