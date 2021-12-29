Bbva USA Sells 861 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Bbva USA lowered its position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,992 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. Bbva USA’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in THO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 133.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 295.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on THO. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp lowered Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Thor Industries from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Thor Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.89.

THO stock opened at $103.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 2.04. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.20 and a 1 year high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.35.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.17%.

In other news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $103.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,034,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

