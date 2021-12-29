Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Boosts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Boit C F David bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 1,262.5% in the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 19.4% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HD stock opened at $406.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $390.58 and a 200 day moving average of $349.56. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer raised Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.83.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

