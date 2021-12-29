Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Position Raised by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,834 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Danaher by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 2,178 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in Danaher by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 5,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

DHR stock opened at $323.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $211.22 and a 12 month high of $333.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $312.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $304.15.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 10.65%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.36.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 37,513 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total transaction of $12,266,751.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 2,589 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.50, for a total value of $842,719.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

