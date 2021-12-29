Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Makes New $2.14 Million Investment in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 92.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,710,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,145,000 after buying an additional 1,304,225 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,693,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,917,000 after buying an additional 909,880 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 8,588.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 865,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,583,000 after buying an additional 855,888 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,951,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,665,000 after buying an additional 584,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,509,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $97.04 on Wednesday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $71.20 and a 12 month high of $101.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.41.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

