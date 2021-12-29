Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $448,000 Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators cut its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,589 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in MetLife were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in MetLife by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

MET opened at $62.61 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $45.72 and a one year high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.63%.

MET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

In related news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $2,596,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.