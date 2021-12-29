UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Receives $88.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.00.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

Shares of UFPI opened at $91.42 on Friday. UFP Industries has a 12 month low of $52.58 and a 12 month high of $93.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that UFP Industries will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.76%.

In other UFP Industries news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $94,640.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 1.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 67,713 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 727,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,459,000 after purchasing an additional 13,643 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 15.6% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the third quarter valued at about $679,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 2.6% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

Featured Story: News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.