Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Monday, January 17th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Gibson Energy stock opened at C$22.75 on Wednesday. Gibson Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$18.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$23.41.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$1.81 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Gibson Energy will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. CSFB set a C$25.00 price objective on Gibson Energy and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$23.00 target price on Gibson Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$24.40.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

