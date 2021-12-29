America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

America First Multifamily Investors has decreased its dividend by 39.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. America First Multifamily Investors has a payout ratio of 105.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect America First Multifamily Investors to earn $0.43 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 125.6%.

America First Multifamily Investors stock opened at $6.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $433.17 million, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.58. America First Multifamily Investors has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $7.11. The company has a current ratio of 17.02, a quick ratio of 17.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.68 million during the quarter. America First Multifamily Investors had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 50.08%. On average, equities analysts predict that America First Multifamily Investors will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Rogozinski purchased 19,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $131,868.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 35,000 shares of company stock worth $231,708 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in America First Multifamily Investors by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 151,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in America First Multifamily Investors by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 765,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,561,000 after acquiring an additional 27,460 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 68.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 135,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 55,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATAX. TheStreet raised America First Multifamily Investors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James assumed coverage on America First Multifamily Investors in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock.

About America First Multifamily Investors

America First Multifamily Investors LP engages in the acquisition of a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds that are issued by state and local housing authorities to provide construction and permanent financing for affordable multifamily and student housing and commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, Multifamily (MF) Properties, Public Housing Capital (PHC) Fund Trusts, and Other Investments.

